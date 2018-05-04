3 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Views On All Issues of Mutual Concern

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out that the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides have shared identical views in all the issues of mutual concern which have discussed during the talks between them.

At a joint press conference he held Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, President Al-Bashir said that Sudan and Ethiopia will reactivate the joint higher cooperation committee and will review and implement all the agreed upon issues.

He said that the decree releasing al the Ethiopian convicts in Sudan came in honor to the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

President Al-Bashir indicated that the talks between the two sides have included ways of boosting the trade relations, easing the movement of citizens, protection of the Ethiopian commodities via the Sudanese ports, establishment of free zones in a number of locations, bolstering the exchange of benefits and enhancing peace at the joint border area.

He pointed out that Sudan and Ethiopia are sharing identical views on the issues of the Renaissance Dam, affirming the serious commitment that the water shares of Egypt shall not be affected.

He said that Sudan has found through studies that the positive effect of the dam far outweigh than its negative impacts.

President Al-Bashir affirmed the safety of the Renaissance Dam is fully assured and that it does not any risk to Sudan and Egypt, adding that the filling of the dam's lake will not affect the irrigation facilities in both Sudan and Egypt.

He said that Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on the coordination and cooperation between them on the issues of peace at the region and South Sudan State through the IGAD.

Sudan

Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Jointly Develop Port Sudan

Khartoum May 03/2018 Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to jointly develop and administer Port Sudan to facilitate… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.