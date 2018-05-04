Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Views On All Issues of Mutual Concern

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out that the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides have shared identical views in all the issues of mutual concern which have discussed during the talks between them.

At a joint press conference he held Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, President Al-Bashir said that Sudan and Ethiopia will reactivate the joint higher cooperation committee and will review and implement all the agreed upon issues.

He said that the decree releasing al the Ethiopian convicts in Sudan came in honor to the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

President Al-Bashir indicated that the talks between the two sides have included ways of boosting the trade relations, easing the movement of citizens, protection of the Ethiopian commodities via the Sudanese ports, establishment of free zones in a number of locations, bolstering the exchange of benefits and enhancing peace at the joint border area.

He pointed out that Sudan and Ethiopia are sharing identical views on the issues of the Renaissance Dam, affirming the serious commitment that the water shares of Egypt shall not be affected.

He said that Sudan has found through studies that the positive effect of the dam far outweigh than its negative impacts.

President Al-Bashir affirmed the safety of the Renaissance Dam is fully assured and that it does not any risk to Sudan and Egypt, adding that the filling of the dam's lake will not affect the irrigation facilities in both Sudan and Egypt.

He said that Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on the coordination and cooperation between them on the issues of peace at the region and South Sudan State through the IGAD.