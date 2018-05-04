3 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Cooperation Program in Field of Communication

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, approved in its reguar sitting on Thursday the matrix for enhancement of the production and the Sudanese exports, which was presented at the meeting by the chairman of the economic sector and Minister of Investment.

Cabinet Approves Cooperation Program in Field of Communication Technology and Information between Sudan and Mauritania

The Cabinet also ratified the executive program on cooperation between Sudan and Mauritania in the field of communication technology and information, which was exposed at the meeting by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdalla.

The Council of Minister has approved the protocol on ban of manufacturing of firearms and their parts and ammunition and the illegal trade on them.

The Council of Ministers further approved the executive program for cultural cooperation between Sudan and Jordan and the executive program on cooperation in the field of education between Sudan and Jordan.

