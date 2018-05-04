Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Concludes Two-Day Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, Thursday concluded a two-day visit to Sudan during which he held talks with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

The two sides have affirmed their keenness to consolidate the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia in all domains.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During his visit to Sudan, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has met with the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman.