Malawi: Zomba Theological College to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Zomba — Zomba Theological College (ZTC) will this year celebrate its 40th Anniversary of existence.

The celebrations will be held on Saturday, May 5 considering the enormous contributions the college has made to the Malawian society and beyond.

Principal for Zomba Theological College, Reverend Dr. Takuze Chitsulo said for the 40 years the college has existed, it has graduated nearly 1,184 pastors, consolidating the role it plays in pastoral ministry in the country.

"We have trained pastors of major protestant churches in Malawi such as the Anglican, the Churches of Christ and United Methodist Church in Malawi not only CCAP church pastors," he said.

Chitsulo added that ever since ZTC opened its doors to non-ministerial students, it has graduated almost 700 pastors serving in different capacities and organizations and are involved in the spiritual, social and economic transformation of Malawi.

He said as a pastoral training institution for young men and women to serve in different churches, ZTC has contributed effectively to national development.

"We train people based on Christian principles and values to become productive citizens for transformation of the society spiritually, politically, morally and socio-economically while providing advisory services through faithfulness," he said.

In preparation for the anniversary, several activities will be held on Friday including the launch of an Endowment Fund, doing charitable works such as conducting visits to Zomba Central Hospital, Mental Hospital and Zomba Prison.

Zomba Theological College was founded in 1977 by the five synods of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) which included Blantyre, Livingstonia, Nkhoma, Harare and Zambia.

The college was established with an initial mandate to train men and women for service as pastors in the CCAP.

The commemorations will be held under the theme: 'The Christ of all in all.'