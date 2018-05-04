Malawi: Special Olympics Malawi Trains 45 Teachers

Mzimba — Special Olympics Malawi (SOM) has trained 45 teachers in Mzimba District in identification and handling of pupils with intellectual disabilities in sporting activities as one way of promoting inclusive education.

SOM's national director, Enid Mauluka said Monday the teachers learned what intellectual disabilities are and their causes, and how to handle such people in communities.

She said the training would help protect the beneficiaries from being isolated and prevent them from different kinds of abuse.

"After this course these people will sensitize communities on the misconception and myth that surround people with intellectual disabilities," she said.

"The safety of our athletes is of utmost importance to Special Olympics. The object of this training is prevention of sexual, physical and emotional abuse of Special Olympics athletes," she added.

Mzimba South's inclusive education project coordinator, Kelvis Mwambira said it was encouraging for Special Olympics Malawi to support inclusive education through the training.

"The training will help our teachers on how they can support learners with intellectual disabilities and will also support the socialization not only in the class rooms, but also in sports activities," Mwambira said.

One of the participants from Kazengo Primary School, Happy Mkandawire said he had learnt a lot from the unified coaching course and is ready to apply the acquired skills.

"At first I was not able to recognize someone with intellectual disabilities and how I could handle such a person. But with this course, I'm sure I will help a lot of children," Mkandawire said.

Special Olympics is an international organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports everyday around the world.

In Malawi, Special Olympics has been in existence since 1998 and to date, the organisation has more than 13,000 registered athletes, and more than 1,000 coaches.