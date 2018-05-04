Cameroon: Tiko Wears Smiles of Living Together

Inhabitants of the locality are eager to speak of their good neighbourliness.

The example of living together is nowhere better illustrated than in Tiko, the gateway to the South West Region from the nation's economic capital, Douala.

Its privileged location opening to the sea and harbouring the airstrip at the time used by the British colonial masters had attracted many settlers who bathed in businesses to include hotels, farming, trading, tailoring and transiting of goods.

In those days, people knew of Tiko Soap and the famous British shops where everything could be sold either on the counters or by order. In recent times, the Tiko banana plantation and the central market has pulled many more to settle there.

As such, many foreigners like Ghanaians and Nigerians have been living together with the local populations from east and west of the Mungo. That is why the Bamilikes, Doualas and Bakweris, among many, form major communities in Tiko today and live in harmony.

According to the Mayor of Tiko Council, Moukondo Daniel Ngande, while he addressed a public meeting when the Youth Affairs Minister, Mounouna Foutsou, came visiting last year the harmony of Tiko population is exemplary. No incident connoting tribalism has been recorded in Tiko's modern history. Flexing out its congruence, Tiko is a platform to varied political parties to include the CPDM in power, the SDF that runs the Council and the UPC that carries the flame of Cameroon history.

As one crosses the bridge over River Mungo into the South West Region, both the topography and the people are appealing and hospitable to an extent that only the banana and rubber plantations beckon a different Region of Cameroon and more so the Anglophone part of the country. Many geographers have even predicted that in a not too distant future, the city of Douala and Tiko may merge due to the fast growing urbanization dictates.

Thousands of Tiko settlers work in the banana and rubber plantations that form the carpet scenery enjoyed by the various sheds of populations. These people rub shoulders every day without incidents.

In the 1970s Cameroon invested CFA billions to build what is known as Tiko-Douala road. Trade was so facilitated with people leaving Douala to Idenau to buy fish and sell in Douala. The road equally became an artery to transport farm produce and Nigerian goods to Cameroon's economic capital.

The memory of President Paul Biya landing on the Tiko airstrip for the national event of the 50th anniversary of Reunification in Buea is still fresh with Tiko residents. That day, hundreds of youth occupied the edges of Tiko streets to capture a glimpse of the President.

Some residents of Tiko spoke to Cameroon Tribune yesterday reiterating their happiness to live in Tiko and interact with their neighbours without friction and without regard of different backgrounds.

J'aime