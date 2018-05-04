Cameroon: Athletes Begin Vying for Medals

A total of 21 universities will be taking part in the games. Out of that number two are from neighbouring Chad.

The 21st edition of the University Games kicks off today, May 4, 2018 in the Far North Regional capital of Maroua. The competition that runs till May 11, 2018 brings together State and private universities as well as other institutions of higher learning in the country.

The particularity for this year is that 21 universities will be taking part in the games. Out of that number two are from neighbouring Chad. They are the University of Bongor and the University of N'djamena.

Organisers are living no stone unturned to ensure a hitch-free event. During the board meeting of the University Sports Federation, (FENASU) FCFA 50 million was allocated as support for the University of Maroua to ensure a successful event. Members stressed on the security of athletes and officials and also on the need for proper hygiene and sanitation for the delegations. The local organising committee has been working tooth and nail to ensure that the sports infrastructure to host the games were ready before kickoff.

It will be an opportunity for young talents to display their know-how in sports and it will equally be an opportunity to detect new talents. During the last edition of the University Games in 2017 in Bamenda, the University of Douala finished first on the overall classification table with 31 medals; 14 gold, 12 silver and five bronze.

The Higher Institute of Sports (INJS) was second with 30 medals; 13 gold, 14 silver and three bronze and the University of Yaounde II, Soa, was third with 34 medals; 11 gold, eight silver and 15 bronze.

This year's University Games promise to be tough for all the delegations as each university will be out to do better than in the previous year. Each university will be eying the top seat while the current champions, the University of Douala, will equally be out to retain the title they won last year.