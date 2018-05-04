4 May 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Athletes Begin Vying for Medals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

A total of 21 universities will be taking part in the games. Out of that number two are from neighbouring Chad.

The 21st edition of the University Games kicks off today, May 4, 2018 in the Far North Regional capital of Maroua. The competition that runs till May 11, 2018 brings together State and private universities as well as other institutions of higher learning in the country.

The particularity for this year is that 21 universities will be taking part in the games. Out of that number two are from neighbouring Chad. They are the University of Bongor and the University of N'djamena.

Organisers are living no stone unturned to ensure a hitch-free event. During the board meeting of the University Sports Federation, (FENASU) FCFA 50 million was allocated as support for the University of Maroua to ensure a successful event. Members stressed on the security of athletes and officials and also on the need for proper hygiene and sanitation for the delegations. The local organising committee has been working tooth and nail to ensure that the sports infrastructure to host the games were ready before kickoff.

It will be an opportunity for young talents to display their know-how in sports and it will equally be an opportunity to detect new talents. During the last edition of the University Games in 2017 in Bamenda, the University of Douala finished first on the overall classification table with 31 medals; 14 gold, 12 silver and five bronze.

The Higher Institute of Sports (INJS) was second with 30 medals; 13 gold, 14 silver and three bronze and the University of Yaounde II, Soa, was third with 34 medals; 11 gold, eight silver and 15 bronze.

This year's University Games promise to be tough for all the delegations as each university will be out to do better than in the previous year. Each university will be eying the top seat while the current champions, the University of Douala, will equally be out to retain the title they won last year.

Cameroon

Promotion of Bilingualism, Multiculturalism - ENEO Sets Pace for Enterprises

Creates internal commission and day for the promotion of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together. Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.