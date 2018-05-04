Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism, Multiculturalism - ENEO Sets Pace for Enterprises

Creates internal commission and day for the promotion of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together.

The national electricity corporation, ENEO has set the pace in matters for the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism within enterprises in Cameroon by not only creating an internal commission but also setting a day aside each year for the promotion of these values.

Members of the internal commission for the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism were commissioned to office on Thursday, May 3rd, in a solemn ceremony at the banquet hall of ENEO in Koumassi-Douala.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ama Tutu Muna representing the president of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism said it was a great contribution from ENEO towards solving a national problem which goes a long way to illustrate that government cannot tackle the problem alone. ENEO's measure, she said, was therefore a clarion call to other corporate bodies to do same.

She reminded the public that the commission was created to quell down unrest in the two English speaking Regions saying members of the commission have been going round the country to identify the problems of the pole in view of finding solutions. She called on the newly installed members to work towards making every staff feel Cameroonian.

The Director General of ENEO, Joel Nana Kontchou said everyone is treated the same in ENEO no matter one's origin or language saying all communiqués within the enterprise are done in both French and English. He announced that the Day of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism has been instituted at ENEO to be celebrated every May 3rd each year.

In an effort to promote bilingualism, ENEO sponsors cultural festivals across the country like Ngondo, Nguon and so on. Present at the ceremony was the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, Fritz Ntone Ntone who said Douala was a cosmopolitan town hosting Cameroonians of diverse origins.

He disclosed that coincidentally ENEO emerges from the ashes of the fusion between the two energy supply companies from West and East Cameroon and it is but normal for ENEO to take the leading role in enforcing bilingualism and multiculturalism.

The commission within ENEO is out to promote bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together within the enterprise, monitor the practice of bilingualism, prepare and submit reports on issues related to the above values, liaise with the national commission as well as organize ENEO bilingualism Day every May 3rd.

