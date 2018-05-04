Faisal Hasnain, the Pakistani-born managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), has officially resigned with immediate, citing the national cricket team's failure to qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup as his main reason.

The former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief finance officer was appointed by ZC last May, taking over from Wilfred Mukondiwa but has not set foot in the country for five months.

Although he was credited with ZC's improved financial situation, Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the next year's global showpiece to be held in England and Wales in what was a major blow to his goal of turning around the country's cricketing fortunes around.

"The main reason for my resignation is the non-qualification by ZC for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," Hasnain said in a statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket.

"One of the main objectives that I had set myself was for ZC to qualify for the CWC 2019, and last year I had advised my management team that I would step down if ZC did not qualify," Hasnain explained.

"Following the non-qualification of ZC, I was requested by ZC to complete the two major projects that I was working on, namely to ensure that the proposed winter matches with Australia and Pakistan go ahead, and to deal with the ongoing financial issues with the ICC. Both matters have now been effectively concluded from my side."

Commenting on the development, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: "While I am saddened by the departure of Faisal, ZC appreciates and respects the reasons for his decision.

"During his time with ZC, Faisal played a role in finalising the new ZC Strategic Plan and contributed to the complex discussions with the ICC with regard to the ICC's new financial and constitutional model.

"ZC was also able to secure the hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, hosted a successful event, and we also hosted the first ever visit to Zimbabwe by an ICC Chairman. We wish Faisal the very best in his future endeavours."

ZC says it will soon start the process of interviewing suitable candidates to fill the vacant position.