Botswana: Masisi Affirms Ties

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi visited Mauritius yesterday (May 3) on a one-day working visit . President held bilateral discussions with Mauritius Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth.

The working visit also afforded President Masisi the opportunity to introduce himself to his counterpart and re-affirm Botswana's resolve and commitment to further deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation with Mauritius.

The discussions also covered regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern between the two countries.

Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Vincent Seretse, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mr Eric Molale, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Alfred Madigele as well as assistant minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Moiseraele Goya accompanied President Masisi.

Source : BOPA