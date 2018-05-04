4 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lazizi JKIA Airport Rebrands to Crowne Plaza, to Be Managed By Inter Continental

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Jomo Kenyatta International Airport based Lazizi Premier Hotel is set to rebrand to Crown Plaza, after signing InterContinental Hotels Group as its new manager.

In a statement, Lazizi Premier says the decision to partner with InterContinental Hotel Group is on account of the Group's strong reputation as one of the leading business hotel brands in the world.

On its part, InterContinental says the partnership is part of its expansion plan where it is looking to further its presence by more than 25 percent in 3-5 years from the current 25 hotels it operates on the continent.

"In line with our strategy to grow our presence in key markets across the African continent, we are delighted to be working with The Lazizi Premier Limited to expand the Crowne Plaza portfolio in Kenya," InterContinental Hotels Group Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa Pascal Gauvin said.

The 144 room hotel is situated within three minutes' distance from the terminals and targets business travelers on the go as well as transiting domestic and international passengers.

