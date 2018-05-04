Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has suspended indefinitely Young Africans defender Kelvin Yondani after spitting at Simba's Ghanaian defender, Asante Kwasi during the encounter held last Sunday.

TPLB Chief Executive Officer, Boniface Wambura said that Yondani's matter would be ruled on by the Tanzania Football, Federation (TFF)'s Disciplinary Committee.

"This is indiscipline act and our committee cannot take any disciplinary action rather than to suspend the player, so TFF Disciplinary committee will give its verdict after meeting," said Wambura.

Wambura also said that they have ruled out the appeal filed by Young Africans against Mbeya City which demanded to be awarded three points. Young Africans opposed the decision of the Mbeya City to field 11 players after being reduced to 10 by the match referee.

In the match, Mbeya City defender, Ramadhan Malima was booked red card, but the team continued to be 11 in the field following the decision of the club's technical bench to substitute Eliud Ambokile to Daniel Joram. However, Ambokile returned in the field after being substituted.

Wambura said that there is no regulation in the league that shows that the team would be penalized if circumstances happen.

This is Sh262, 688,000 more when comparing with the first round encounter held at the Uhuru Stadium which fetched Sh Sh113, 450,000.

It is also the record collections since the establishment of the electronic ticketing when comparing in recently years according to Gallus Runyeta who is the Selcom Tanzania Project Manager.

Runyeta said that 47,569 soccer fans attended the match to raise the amount of money. In the last encounter, soccer fans were 10,353. He explained that good supervision and availability of the Selcom cards made the encounter to raise the amount of money.

He said that TFF in collaboration with TPLB and Selcom Tanzania hired Suma JKT guards to inspect soccer fans who attended the match. He also said the electronic tickets infrastructure was in top form and it was very easy for soccer fans to bus tickets electronically.

"The security was very tight at the National Stadium; we did not allow any passage of the soccer fans without paying tickets and those who involved in sabotage were arrested," said Runyeta.