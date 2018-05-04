4 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court to Issue Landmark Ruling on Spouse Maintenance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Supreme Court will next Friday make a land mark ruling on whether a spouse can continue supporting a partner who is well-off financially after a marriage ends.

One of the key contentions will be whether men should pay for the upkeep of women capable of sustaining their lifestyles upon divorce.

The top court will also determine if it is discriminatory for men to pay maintenance to an estranged woman even when they did not sire children with her and whether women should enjoy the men's upkeep after divorce or separation while their own monies are saved or invested.

The ruling will come following the hearing of a dispute between a British couple-Charles Michael Angus Walker Munro and his former wife, Pamela Ann Walker Munro.

According to the man, it is not equitable and fair for his former wife to get upkeep money from him, as she has a means of earning a living.

He had earlier told court that his estranged wife has a house in England worth Sh34,474,500 which fetches Sh149,000 rent monthly, and earns a monthly pension of Sh44,127.

Chief Justice David Maraga and Justices Jackton Ojwang', Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung'u and Isaac Lenaola heard that Walker also owns luxury cars and boats.

Kenya

Fire Breaks Out at Sarit Centre, Westlands

Panic gripped workers at Sarit Centre Shopping Complex after fire broke out in one of the shops on the ground floor. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.