Mauritius and New Zealand to Reinforce Collaboration in Various Economic Spheres

press release

Mauritius and New Zealand are working towards reinforcing people to people links through the good air connectivity that exists between the two countries in addition to the mutual visa waiver programme facility for both countries hence encouraging more visitors from New Zealand to visit Mauritius and vice versa.

The intent was expressed by the High Commissioner of New Zealand, Mr Mike Burell, during a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, the High Commissioner spoke about the longstanding relationship between the two countries and conveyed the interest to collaborate with Mauritius in the field of education where New Zealand is encouraging more Mauritian scholars to pursue further studies in New Zealand universities which are among the top 50 worldwide. Another sector of cooperation evoked was the fisheries sector where New Zealand is providing expertise to Mauritius as both countries share several similarities in this sphere.

According to Mr Burell, New Zealand also seeks to learn and share experiences from Mauritius with regard the challenges of climate change given that both countries, as island states, are disproportionately prone to the effects of climate change especially the rise in sea level.