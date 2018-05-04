Ethiopia: Ethio-Kenya Power Interconnection 88% Complete

The construction of Ethio-Kenya electric transmission line has seen 88 percent completion, Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) told The Ethiopian Herald.

The 2.4 billion Birr project financed by African Development Bank (AfDB) covers 433 Kms from Sodo, zonal town in Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's State, to Ethio-Kenya boarder, EEP External Relations Director, Misiker Negash, said.

According to him, the Kenyan government has also been constructing a 622-Km line within its boarder. He added that the construction which created 600 jobs to citizens would help to export 500 volt additional hydro-power to Kenya.

Currently, Ethiopia exports 100MW, 80MW and 10MW to Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya respectively. The country obtained 37 million USD from power export over the past nine months, he noted. "Apart from securing foreign currency, the efforts have been in line with the African Union regional economic integration arrangement."

Ethiopia supplies cheaper and cleaner energy to its neighbors, Djibouti, Kenya and Sudan.