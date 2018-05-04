Mauritius: Launching of Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness Campaign 2018

press release

The Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness Campaign 2018 was launched this morning at the Port Louis Fire Station to mark the International Firefighters' Day. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Mrs. Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the Chief Fire Officer of the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Services (MFRS), Mr. Louis Pallen, and other personalities were present on this occasion.

In her address, the Vice-Prime Minister highlighted that the International Firefighters' Day is an opportunity where the world's community can recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. It is also a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their engagement, courage and determination, she observed.

Mrs. Jeewa-Daureeawoo underscored there are 922 firefighters, including 14 women, in Mauritius who work to ensure the safety and security of the population. However, with the climatic change, the role of firefighters has evolved and they are called upon to carry out additional tasks. There is thus a need to reflect on new measures to be implemented to improve the services offered by the MFRS, she pointed out, adding that provisions will be made in fire stations across the island for women who intend to work on night shift.

Government, underlined the Vice-Prime Minister, acknowledges the hard work of firefighters and is determined to improve their working conditions and provide them with more facilities and equipment. She recalled that Budget 2017/2018 earmarked Rs 570 million for purchase of equipment for the MFRS, and afterwards an additional sum of Rs 86 million was disbursed for the same purpose.

She also outlined that one of Government's primary objectives is the security and protection of the population and in this endeavour, firefighters play a key role.

For his part, the Chief Fire Officer stated that the International Firefighters' Day was introduced in 1999 in Australia following the death of five firefighters on duty. He added that the MFRS works in close collaboration with Ministries, Non-Governmental Organisations and the population to ensure safety and security of the society at large.

The MFRS carried out 7 103 interventions and recruited 104 firefighters in 2017 and since January 2018 to date, 836 interventions have been made. An additional 114 firefighters are expected to join the MFRS and two fire stations will also be built in Rose Belle and Goodlands respectively so as to better ensure protection and security of citizens.