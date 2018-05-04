4 May 2018

Kenya: City Mom Praised for Schooling Relative On 'Obvious' Alternative to Potty Training

By Mwende Kasujja

A city mum's action of gifting a diaper to a relative whose child soiled her sofas while on a visit has been hailed by fellow mothers online.

The mother had enquired online if her actions were unfair citing that the relative in question got angry and left her house.

All users who commented termed the mother's action as very kind as ordinarily a word of caution would have been given after the first pee with the situation likely to get ugly after the baby peed a second time.

The mum wrote:

"Kuna huyu shemeji amekuja kwangu kutembea weekend. With an almost 3 year old mwenye bado hajakuwa fully potty trained. Sasa the baby peed twice kama ameketi juu ya kiti, na yangu ni ya creme. Nikaona sitawezana na expenses za kutafuta sofa cleaner, nikatumana diaper moja dukani nikamleea amfunge. Akakasirika akabeba mtoto wakarudi kwao. Sasa nasikia mpaka kuna WhatsApp group imetengezwa kunikashifu, hata DH ameniuliza mbona nilifukuza relatives wake nikamwambia akamuulize alifukuziwa nini. Nilifanya makosa mama wenzangu?"

One other mum commented, "Spendi such relatives. Kaa wangu hawezi kaa without a diaper ndo asikojoe kojoe kwa nyumba wawenyewe ndo Nita entertain. Mwambie kwako si hoteli they will visit whenever they what."

Another one said, "You were on point, hata mimi kwangu hauta susu ovyo ovyo, funga mtoto diaper utatolea kwako alaaarrrr, let them discuss you but your house your rules."

Other users weighed in with the following comments:

"Aende kabisa kwani kwake watoto wanakojoa tu kwa viti,hata wangu inaniuma akikojoa kwa kiti... don't mind her akwende heshima idumu."

"Huyo alikuwa anatafuta maneno tu, kwani yeye kwake anaacha mtoto akojolee viti? Hata usijali kula unenepe!!!"

"Mtoto akachafue viti za kwao kama wao huzikojolea ovyo ovyo! She should actually have appreciated the fact that umemsaidia na diaper."

"Ok, hata kwangu kususu kwa viti is an offence owada, who wants a house that smells like a pit latrine. Kila mtu akae kwao. If they can't potty train a 3yr old then they should not be visiting."

"Kama mtoto hajui potty na anaenda kwa wenyewe funga pampers... Mimi Hata singenunua ningemwambia anunulie mtoto pampers... Aache kunichafulia nyumba... Aiiiiiiiiiiii."

"Hata she is lucky you bought her a diaper. I could have told her plainly aende anunue with her money and valisha mtoi. Respect for other people's property must be there. Hakuna kusema ati ni mtoto. Nyumba inuke makojoo... kwangu issa no."

"Stand on your ground... makojoo no. Afunge mtoto or do as she just did. PERIOD. Ingia that whatsapp group with hubbys phone state that plain and clear!!!"

