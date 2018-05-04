Uganda: Pakistani Businessman, Driver Perish in Sheema Car Fire

Ahmed Mubashir, a 28-year-old Pakistani businessman based in Mbarara, western Uganda and his driver, only identified as Gerald died on Thursday night after their car hit a pavement and burst into flames.

The accident happened at Kyenkokola after Itendero along Kabwohe-Mbarara highway in Sheema municipality, Sheema District.

Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, said the driver of a speeding car registration number UAX 808 L, Toyota Platz, grey in colour lost control as he tried to dodge a motorcyclist.

Mubashir was the proprietor of Medvin Pharmacy in Mbarara municipality. The two were burnt beyond recognition. Their bodies were taken to Kabwohe HCIV mortuary for postmortem.

Mr Tumusiime blamed both the cyclist and the driver for speeding.

"Both users were speeding. They were both over speeding and the car overturned as the driver tried to dodge the boda boda rider but it has also become a habit for boda boda cyclists not to follow road instructions. Most of them don't have permits yet they ride recklessly," Mr Tumusiime said.