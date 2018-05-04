Ghana: Government On Course With Job Creation Agenda

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson A. Bukari, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the successful launch of the Nation Builders' Corps (NACOB) saying the programme is directly related to the government's job creation agenda.

The Minister, who was speaking at the 2018 celebrations of International Labour Day, disclosed that an aggregate of about 100,000 graduate youth were targeted to be absorbed into the NACOB programme in 2018, adding that if the criteria for recruitment were met, some of the youth would be engaged under modules such as Heal Ghana, Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana and Teach Ghana, among others.

He disclosed that a five-year skills development programme had been approved by cabinet for implementation targeted at equipping public and civil servants with the requisite know-how to increase productive.

This programme, he said, would also restructure the various sectors of the economy and position them to conform to modern standards and by so doing, boost their output.

The Minister commended Organised Labour for its support to government in delivering its mandate to the people over the past one year and pledged to work on determining Minimum Wage ahead of time just as government and stakeholders were able to discuss and fix the 2018.

Meanwhile, he said government was poised to fix the challenges on the labour front ranging from productivity to discipline and integrity.

In a welcome address, the Bongo District Chief Executive, Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, whose district hosted this year's celebrations, called on workers to use the day as reminder of the efforts of the visionary founding fathers of trade unionism in the country.

Mr. Ayamga said it was the turn of the workers of today to also contribute positively to the survival of the unions as well work to enhance their relationship with government in the coming years.

He announced that the Ghana Tourism Authority recently adjudged the Bongo District as the most peaceful district in the Upper East Region and, therefore, called on investors both within and outside Ghana to come and do business in his district, adding that the huge rock deposits in the district, clay deposits and the Zorkor dimension stones were natural resources worth investing in.

He also cited the Vea dam recreational premises and the Apasitanga footprint site as some of the tourism attractions in the district.

The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, in a speech read for him noted that out of nearly 13 million Ghanaians who were eligible to work, only two million had jobs that could be described as decent, while, about 11 million Ghanaians were working under very precarious conditions without any better hope for the future.

Dr Baah further noted that even those that were in some form of decent employment were frequently threatened with redundancy exercises and lay-offs, citing, for instance, a mass redundancy exercise at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines, which affected over 5,000 mine workers in 2015 and another in March 2018, where another mass redundancy exercise at Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa, during which over 2,000 workers were sent home and those that protested were man-handled by military and police personnel.

Commenting on the theme for this year's celebrations "Sustainable Development Goals and Decent Work; The Role of Social Partners", the Secretary-General said the purpose of the theme was to drum home the fact that, a strong social partnership characterized by mutual trust and respect could achieve a lot for all stakeholders.

He called on government to ratify the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) Convention 158 concerning termination of employment and to also review the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) to give adequate protection to the Ghanaian employee.

Dr Baah said Organised Labour held a strong view that the unenviable unemployment situation in Ghana could largely be attributed to policy failure, noting that over the last three decades, Ghana had religiously implemented free market capitalist policies and programmes sponsored by the IMF which had a negative toll on the Ghanaian economy.

He, therefore, pledged the support of Organised Labour to the Government in ending the current IMF programme this year.