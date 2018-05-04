Ghana: Support Assembly to Implement Performance Contract

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wassa Amenfi Municipal Assembly, Mr Helena Appiah, has appealed to Assembly members, heads of departments and other relevant stakeholders to help the assembly implement the performance contract it has signed with the Local Government Service.

Speaking at the first Ordinary Meeting of the assembly for 2018 held at Wassa Akropong, Mrs Appiah said the Local Government Service would, at the end of the year, assess the performance of the Assemblies to ascertain the progress made on the key indicators by each Assembly nation-wide and it was important for the Assembly to do its best to achieve the set indicators.

She identified general administration, human resource management, financial management and reporting, infrastructural development, service delivery, economic development and the environment and sanitation as some of the performance contract indicators.

The MCE noted that the elevation of the district into a municipality recently would avail certain funding opportunities to the Assembly and they would take advantage of the funding opportunities to accelerate development and provide accommodation to all departments and agencies which would operate in the municipality.

She disclosed that through the development derive of the Assembly, it had appealed to its development partners for assistance and the Japan Embassy and Rotary International had responded to the appeal with 10 and 4 boreholes respectively to be drilled in 14 selected communities to provide potable water for the people.

Mrs Appiah added that the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Patrick Saime, was liaising with the Ministry of Energy for the supply of 200 street lights as well as 200 electricity poles for the extension of electricity to the communities in the municipality which had not been hooked to the national grid.

She informed the Assembly members that the Assembly had dredged the town's water bodies to facilitate free flow of water to avoid perennial flooding during heavy rainfall.