Ghana: Six Communities in Bongo to Get Potable Water

Six communities--Gurigo, Amanga, Nayorogor, Kudorigor, Gamburungo and one other community-- in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region are to be provided with potable water systems beginning from next week.

This follows the introduction of the contractor and the project consultant to opinion leaders of the beneficiary communities.

Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, Bongo District Chief Executive (DCE) and his team of technical staff, explained that their presence was to create the needed atmosphere for the smooth take off the projects as well as allow for an explanation of the full components of the water systems to the communities.

A representative of Aqualogical Consultancy, Mr. Prince Akonde, who is to supervise the projects in all the six communities, disclosed that water systems would each have a drilled borehole installed with solar power and an overhead water tank.

Mr Akonde said after meeting the communities, a team of geologists will visit each community and with the assistance of community members, do citing for the best water point to drill.

He said after the drilling works, a water quality test would be conducted and when it met the standards, another team would then move in for the installation of the boreholes and fittings for the accompanying solar-pumps, adding that usually, about to two to three water points would be cited and the one with a higher yield, settled on for the drilling.

Mr Ayamga disclosed at the first point of call at Gurigo that the construction of the water systems was being funded by Government's "One Million US Dollars Per Constituency Policy" under the auspices of the Ministry of Special Initiatives.

He said upon completion, the solar-powered boreholes would each have two taps that would dispense water but that in the future, the communities may increase the number of taps.

He made it known that a management board would be instituted to watch over the water systems so as to prolong their life span through regular maintenance and servicing.

Asked what informed the choice of communities selected, he said it was his plan to spread development equitably among all the communities and that these communities were in most need of the type of water systems at the time.

According to the DCE, his office had requested for water systems for majority of the 38 electoral areas in the district but the Assembly was able to drill 10 boreholes so far from its Common Fund.

He explained that some of the boreholes--two in the Amanga community and one in Goo--got capped due to high fluoride deposits and that additional tests later certified them for use.

He said the Assembly constantly reached out to NGOs and water research institutions for lasting solutions to the district's fluorine-infested waters and that recently, a professor from the Cape Coast University offered to help while a Netherlands NGO also pledged its support to our efforts.

Mr Ayamga also hinted of Government's plans to replace obsolete water treatment equipment at the Vea treatment plant to serve only Bongo while the Tono Dam would soon be fitted with treatment installations to supply water to Navrongo, Bolgatanga and its environs.

Furthermore, he said, 10 dug-outs had been earmarked for construction in the district under the "One Village, One Dam" policy and that it would be beneficial to animals and human beings alike as people often used water from these dams for construction, farming and other domestic purposes.

During the rounds, the Assemblyman for the Gurigo Electoral Area, Mr Anafo Abowine Stephen, thanked the Assembly for allocating one of the boreholes to his community stressing that it would drastically reduce the distance they used to travel to fetch water--the nearest of potable water to the community being about one kilometer far.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Kudorogor Community, the DCE donated 10 bags of cement in aid of the construction of a pavilion for the chief, who commended the Assembly for the borehole project and appealed to the DCE to help extend rural electrification to more communities in his traditional area.