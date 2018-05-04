Ghana: Investigative Journalists Demand Protection

Investigative Journalism is describes as working in extremely dangerous environment and conditions which requires protection by employers and the government.

This was the assertion during a panel discussion on the topic Investigation Journalism: Ethics and Risk Mitigation on the second day of this year's World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Accra.

According to the panel, investigative journalism was at the heart of the journalist's ability to fulfil its mission of holding power to account and, as a result, those who wished to silence journalism, first targeted investigative reporters.

According to Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a well-known Ghanaian investigative journalist, who was one of the panel members, investigative journalists needed to be fully protected, especially after their work had been telecast to the citizens.

Mr Anas, therefore, urged governments to put in place strong measures and policies to secure the safety of investigative journalists.

He said it was disheartening for investigative journalists to come out with very credible expositions of corrupt activities, but the criminals would continue to have their freedom.

On the other hand, he said they got encouraged when their works were acknowledged and the culprits brought to book.

Mr Anas said investigative journalists needed to ensure that their work impacted positively on society by holding on to the ethics of the profession, adding that it was never bad ethics if hidden cameras and other tools were used to get information on corrupt activities, as to do so, was in the interest of the public.

According to Dapo Olorunyomi, Editor in Chief, Premium Times limited, most journalists where not insured by their employers or trained in how to face or manage the risks they faced in their field of work.

Ms Olorunyomi said investigative journalists spent so much resources, especially money and was, therefore, sad when their work was not taken seriously but they had to keep pushing on because of the commitment to the profession.

It was recommended that notwithstanding the challenges, Investigative Journalists should extend their works beyond the borders of their nations and that to enable them extend their agenda beyond their national borders, collaborate with institutions will be key.