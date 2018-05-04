Ghana: Churches, Other Religious Bodies Crucial for Success of Ghana Beyond Aid- - Dr Bawumia

Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended churches and other religious bodies for their contribution to national development and urged them to continue to complement Government's efforts to meet the social and other needs of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia cited the Church of Pentecost as an example of indigenous churches that had, through their own home grown resources, provided a wide range of infrastructure being utilized by countless Ghanaians.

He noted that aside other phenomenal investment made in the educational and health sectors of Ghana's economy, the Church of Pentecost had also managed, from its own homegrown resources, to put up the World Class Pentecost Convention Centre.

He was addressing the 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost, comprising representatives from all the Church's branches in 99 countries, at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh on Wednesday.

The Meeting, under the theme Remain in Christ and His Basic Message, was the last such meeting for Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, who has led the Church of Pentecost for the last 10 years.

Vice President Bawumia said Government was determined to build a Ghana beyond aid--a Ghana that used its own resources and employed proper management as the way to engineer social and economic growth.

He said encouraged and guided by the example of the Church of Pentecost in establishing, branches of the church in ninety-nine (99) countries with no foreign or external support, but through the prudent management of resources and the right kind of leadership, the vision of a Ghana beyond aid was not only achievable but realistic.

"You have done magnificent work through tithes and donations. Government can learn from you. To build a Ghana beyond aid, we need to step up tax collection as a way to mobilize enough resources to pay for health care, water, roads, build schools, and hospitals, and care for those in society who just are not able to provide for themselves because of sickness, old age or loss of a spouse."

He alluded to the need for domestic revenue mobilization to achieve sustained national development and urged Ghanaians, including churches, to fulfill their tax obligations to raise the needed revenue to develop the nation.

Dr Bawumia urged the Church of Pentecost to use its numbers (2.5 million members as of December 2017 in Ghana) and influential platform in the various communities to educate members on the need to fulfill their tax obligations.

Vice President Bawumia commended Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, who retires in August, this year, for his meritorious service to the Church and nation for the past 42 years, including service as a member of the National Peace Council since 2011.

The Vice President later commissioned a police station complex to house the Millennium City District Police.