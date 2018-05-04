Nigeria: Kano Underage Voters Not On INEC Register - Chairman Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there was no connection between the voters register and the Kano February 10 local government elections in which underage voters allegedly participated.

The chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Friday at a press briefing at the Commission's headquarters.

The Commission said if at all underage voters participated, they were not on its register.

Following reports, pictures and videos of underage voting in the Kano council polls, INEC had in February set up a committee to investigate if the underage voters were on the national electoral roll.

The committee submitted its report on March 28, but INEC did not release the details, causing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to accuse it of ploting with the APC-led Federal Governemnt to rig the 2019 elections.