4 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Olamide, Wizkid Reunite to Share New Single 'Kana'

By Idoko Salihu

Nigerian rapper/singer, Olamide, has teamed up with one of Nigeria's finest music exports, Wizkid, to unlock a new collaborative banger titled "Kana".

The new single comes years after their successful 2010 collaboration, "Omo Toh Shan", which became an instant hit after its debut.

At the time, the Starboy Entertainment act (Wizkid) was still signed to Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

In 2015, they reunited again to reignite their musical chemistry on a track titled "Confam Ni", a single off Olamide and Phyno's collaborative project "2Kings".

The new single (Kana) was produced by one half of production duo, Legendury Beatz, Mutay and was mixed and mastered by STG.

The song, which sees the artistes expressing love and affection, quickly reminds of their earlier days in music, a style that fetched them the huge fan base they enjoy today.

