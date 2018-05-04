4 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Kill Armed Robbery Suspect in Nasarawa State

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nasarawa State Police Command, on Friday, said it had shot dead a suspected member of an armed robbery syndicate, waylaying commuters along Shendam - Lafia road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kennedy Idirisu, made this disclosure in Lafia in an interview with the Newsmen

He explained that the four-member robbery syndicate blocked the road around Assakio village on Tuesday when the police patrol intercepted them.

Idirisu stated that a gun battle ensued between the police and the bandits, leading to the death of one of the hoodlums.

The PRO, who said that the police were still on the trail of the other fleeing robbers, expressed the hope of apprehending them to face the law.

He said that an AK 47 riffle, 30 rounds of unexpended 7.62 live ammunition as well as 12 expended shells of ammunition were recovered from the scene of the gunfight.

Idirisu stated that the remains of the yet-to-be identified suspect had been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

He called on the public to assist the police with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The PRO assured the public that the police would do everything possible to curb the activities of criminal elements in the state.

Nigeria

Lagos Government to Implement Ban On Codeine Use

Lagos State Government, yesterday, said comprehensive plans are currently being firmed up to generally address… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.