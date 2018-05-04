Mauritius: Minister Wong Reiterates Government's Commitment to Provide Housing to Low-Income Families

press release

The Prefab housing unit project of the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment in collaboration with the National Empowerment Foundation will provide low-income families with eco-friendly and cost effective housing units to improve their socio-economic and living conditions. The project is in line with Government's policy to eradicate poverty by providing a decent housing to disadvantaged families at the lower rung of the social ladder.

The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, made this statement yesterday during a site visit showcasing the model of Prefab housing units in Réduit. He highlighted that the Prefab housing unit project will be undertaken by the Government to encourage better social integration of low-income families by providing them with adequate social integration facilities. The housing units, he underlined, will be provided to families who own a plot of land and are facing difficulties to construct a housing unit and those living in a deplorable state.

According to the Minister, the three models of Prefab housing units which have been identified will be equipped with basic amenities namely a refrigerator, a washing machine, electricity and water supply, and a septic tank. The housing units are weather-resistant, can resist cyclonic winds of up to 280km/h and have a life span similar to that of conventional houses, he added.

Furthermore, Minister Wong underlined that compared to conventional concrete houses provided by Government to the tune of Rs 1.2 million, the Prefab housing units will result in cost savings of almost 40% and can be set up within eight months. The cost of a unit, he pointed out, is estimated at around Rs 700 000 out of which 25% will be financed by the owner and the remaining 75% will be met by the Government.

Prefab housing units

The Prefab housing units is an ongoing project of the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment in collaboration with the National Empowerment Foundation with objective to ease the living conditions of low-income families as well as to strengthen social and cultural integration of these families. The houses are made up of composite structures which are lightweight, easy to transport, quick to install on site, requiring minimal labour and equipment.