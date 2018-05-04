4 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'Dodoma Legal City Status Procedures On'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Lugongo

in Dodoma — THE Government is fasttracking procedures that will yield legal recognition of Dodoma as a city after President John Magufuli elevated it to that status last week. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave an assurance yesterday that the government would soon table a bill in Parliament to that end.

He explained that usually, after the President issued directives related to the status of urban centres, the government, through its organs, immediately set procedures in motion, to ensure that the directives were incorporated in the country's laws. "

Responsible government's departments such as Regional Authorities and Local Government (RALG) and State Attorneys have embarked on the matter, to ensure that the Bill is tabled in Parliament soon," he pledged, giving instructions to the responsible State organs to act as according.

Speaker Job Ndugai reinforced the matter, telling Attorney General Adelardus Kilangi that Parliament would be delighted if the Bill were tabled by the end of October this year. "Thanks Prime Minister for the good answers, I hope that the Attorney General has taken note;

it would be nice if Bill were read for the first time in October as stated by the prime minister," he said. The issue came up in the House following a question from Special Seats MP Felister Bura (CCM), whose thrust was a request to the government to tell Parliament when it would table the Bill after President's directive.

Meanwhile, she said she believed the decision of upgrading Dodoma to city status had not come from a vacuum because several meetings had been held on the issue."We believe that in order for Dodoma to rapidly expand, it is supposed to be given the status it deserves.

But, it is surprising that some people scoff at the decision by President John Magufuli. I am asking the Prime Minister to clarify to these people on this decision," she remarked. After her request, the prime minister defended the President's decision, saying he was right and had come at the right time. "

I believe the residents of Dodoma and all citizens at large have welcomed it with two hands," he said, elaborating that the President had done it within his legal powers regarding the needs and above all Dodoma has qualified for that status.

Besides being the government's base, other factors count, such as availability of social services (water, health services) and infrastructures such as roads, which are being improved. Its revenues have also continued to grow and major institutions have established their offices in Dodoma

Tanzania

Rare Disease Hits Zanzibar Isles

Authorities in Zanzibar are struggling to control the spread of an outbreak dubbed "Chikungunya", a serious infectious… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.