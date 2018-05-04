Tanzania: State to Cover Macrocephaly Medical Bills

THE government has declared that it is ready to foot treatment costs for children born with bigger-than-average heads (macrocephaly), calling on parents not to hide the affected babies.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, stated this yesterday at the National Assembly, where she said that they have already started treating the children at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) and requested mothers not to keep the babies at home.

She was responding to a supplementary question raised by Mussa Bakari Mbarouk (Tanga-CUF), who sought to know government plans to combat the problem and efforts taken to help the children born with the problem.

Ms Mwalimu highlighted that the major reason behind the problem was failure by expectant mothers to attend clinic within the first 12 weeks of their pregnancies. She said if the mothers attended clinic during that period, they stand a chance of avoiding giving birth to children with such problems because health centres countrywide provide preventive medicines.

"So we encourage mothers to attend clinic to prevent the disease ... MPs should spread this awareness education to your voters," she said. In his basic question, Mr Mbarouk wanted to know government's efforts to rescue lives of premature babies and whether it has strategies to educate the public over reasons of babies being born prematurely.

Ms Mwalimu explained that the government makes a number of efforts to improve health services for children and avoid deaths. Among others, she said the government provides steroids to expectant mothers to help the baby grow fast as well as continuing purchasing and distributing equipment for supporting premature babies.

Meanwhile, she said the government also trains health care providers so that they can educate the public on various matters regarding reproductive health.