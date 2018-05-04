4 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Wants TTCL to Facilitate Revenue Collection

DEPUTY Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Atashasta Nditiye has directed TTCL Corporation to support municipalities and Dodoma City Council in collecting revenues and other financial transactions through its mobile banking facility.

However, Mr Nditiye called upon the unfaithful TTCL workers who liaise with the firm's competitors by setting high bidding prices so that they miss the tenders. Nditiye gave the directives during the launch of the new tag name and logo from TTCL PESA to T-PESA at the Nyerere Square grounds, here yesterday

. He said that by being an agent for revenue collection Dodoma municipalities and City Council will be in a better position to get undoctored income. "Look into how best you can assist all municipalities in the country including those

in Dodoma Region to collect taxes, revenues and other income since you have the best experts and infrastructure to undertake the job." He said the move will assist T-Pesa capital to grow and at the same time support the government to get real revenue as the public is being served efficiently.

