Tanzania: Huge Health Sector Milestone

TANZANIANS will now be registered for the Community Health Fund (CHF) at the village level, reducing unnecessary bureaucracy to register at health centres, thanks to the ongoing Direct Health Facility Financing (DHFF) project currently being undertaken by the government.

According to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender Elderly and Children, Public Private Partnership (PPP), coordinator, Dr Mariam Ongara, 'wananchi' will now be registered at village and ward levels to obtain their CHF Identity cards.

She was speaking during the official opening of a three-day training workshop for Dar es Salaam health workers to equip them with necessary skills for the project's implementation.

The project was similarly putting in place, measures for ensuring that all health facilities had medicines and other medical equipment by 100 per cent. The project is funded by the governmentContinued from Page 1 of Switzerland through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The Swiss Centre for International Health (SCIH) contributes to improving health systems and people's access to effective health services and medicines worldwide. It combines scientific knowledge and practical expertise to reduce inequalities in health.

Its approach is to support the health system to become more responsive to the health needs and demands of the different population groups. It strives to strengthen the demand side through health promotion and social accountability as well as the supply side by improving health service delivery and system strengthening in the region.

After completion of a fiveyear (2011-2015) pilot project in Dodoma, Shinyanga and Morogoro, the ministry has now embarked on the Jazia Prime Vendor System (PVS), a Public Private Partnership that seeks to ensure that the funds for procuring medicines are directly disbursed to all health facilities in 23 regions of Tanzania mainland instead of waiting for the drugs from the Medical Stores Department (MSD).

According to Ms Ongara, alternative strategies were needed to fill the supply gap and to complement the public sector supply system and that MSD would remain the backbone for the supply of medicines.

Under PVS, districts and the region are required to procure complementary supplies from a single vendor in a pooled regional approach whereby a supplier is selected based on Good Procurement Practice. "

By channeling finances directly to health facilities, the services to people will be easier and we have already employed 300 accountants who have been deployed to the health centres to ensure that the money is utilised effectively, said Dar es Salaam Acting Regional Medical Officer, Ms Daisy Majamba