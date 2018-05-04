Marondera — Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province has been forced to conduct a vote a recount in the Seke primary election after it emerged that Vice President Constatino Chiwenga's mother-in-law Helga Mubaiwa had been defeated.

The ballot papers have since been transferred to the party's provincial headquarters in Marondera for the recount.

Munyaradzi Kashambe was announced the winner after Zanu PF members had voted in Seke on Monday, but the decision was overturned Tuesday and a recount was ordered.

On Wednesday night Zanu PF national commissar Engelbert Rujege announced results for most of the constituencies where primary elections were held but the results for Seke were not revealed.

According to sources, an order was issued from Zanu PF headquarters in Harare to carry out a recount in Seke despite protests and threats of violence from Zanu PF members in the constituency.

"When the order was issued on Tuesday, there was resistance from party supporters in Seke who threatened to attack the presiding officers," a Zanu PF official said.

"To avoid further disturbances, a decision was then made to transport the ballot papers to the provincial offices in Marondera where counting is underway, and we expect Mubaiwa to be announced the winner," he said.

Mubaiwa is the mother of Chiwenga's wife Marry Mubaiwa.

Meanwhile, counting for Goromonzi South primary election has also been transferred to Marondera Zanu PF offices after party supporters turned violent, attacking each other and the presiding officers before the counting had been completed.

Labour minister Petronella Kangonye, who is the current Goromonzi South MP is facing a stiff challenge from Frank Chitukutu, the former chief executive of the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA).

Other challengers include prominent businesswoman Sharon Mugabe, Oswell Gwanzura, Phillip Kwenda, Albert Katiyo, Sithembile Makamba, Eshwart Muzeza and Dominic Makoni.