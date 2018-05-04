Chwegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna spent a second night in custody ahead of a bail ruling today in a case in which he is facing charges of public violence and discharging a firearm at a public place. He was remanded in custody on Wednesday when he first appeared in court.

Chegutu magistrate Mr Felix Chauromwe is expected to deliver ruling today after Nduna's lawyer Arthur Marara made his submissions for bail yesterday.

The prosecutor Mr Vote Zishiri opposed bail.

He argued that Nduna was a flight risk as he faced jail if convicted.

Mr Zishiri also argued that Nduna was a threat to the public as his charges involve violence.

He told the court that two of Nduna's alleged accomplices were still on the run.

Mr Zishiri said his release on bail would jeopardise investigations.

Mr Marara said Nduna was a respected member of society and would not leave the country over charges that were not serious.

He argued the legislator would not risk losing his vast portfolio of properties and wealth by leaving the country.

Nduna is jointly charged with Munyaradzi Simango (30) and Takemore Maphosa (18) on public violence charges.

He faces another charge of discharging a firearm.

Allegations are that Nduna and his supporters engaged in violence at Chinengundu Primary School, which led to the injury of one person.

Simango and Maphosa were also remanded in custody pending determination of the bail application today.

The legislator allegedly fired five volleys of ammunition from a 9mm pistol.

The skirmishes were reportedly triggered by a misunderstanding between Nduna and his rival in the Chegutu West constituency primary elections.

This led to the temporary suspension of voting before the parties reached an agreement to resume on Tuesday morning.

Some people are alleged to have tried to stop the voting process resulting in the skirmishes.

Nduna is alleged to have produced the firearm and fired five shots into the air.