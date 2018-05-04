Sudan: Displaced People Attacked, Killed in South Darfur

Gireida / Rabkona / Nierteti — One man was killed while others were wounded in an attack by gunmen in Gireida locality in South Darfur on Wednesday evening. Robbers killed a merchant in Jebel Marra. A farmer was abducted in Central Darfur.

Two other people went missing after approximately 20 armed men on camels attacked the group of people in Abujabra, 20 km north of Gireida. The attackers opened fire on the group and immediately killed Mohamed Adam.

The bullets also injured Abdallah Fadul Mohamed, Ali Hassan, Imam Mohamed Daoud and Ibrahim Adam Eid, all of whom have been taken to the hospital. The children Ahmed Adam Mohamed Musa (13 years) and Mohamed Yagoub went missing following the attack.

A source in the area told Radio Dabanga yesterday that the whereabouts of the boys are unknown. The wounded Fadul Mohamed and Hassan were taken in a critical condition to Nyala Hospital.

The source said that the group consisted of displaced people who attempted to return to the area of Abujabra. Reports continue to reach this station about attacks on returnees in the conflict-plagued western Sudanese region.

Last February, the South Darfur government, the UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid), and UN agencies in Sudan announced they would set up a joint committee to facilitate the voluntary return of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the state.

In April, State Governor Adam El Faki announced his intention to dismantle Kalma camp for displaced people "within one or two weeks".

Killing in Jebel Marra

Robbers shot dead a merchant at Rabkona area in eastern Jebel Marra, on Wednesday evening.

One of the relatives of the killed Abubakr Abdelrahman told Radio Dabanga that three gunmen on camels attacked him in his house in Rabkona. They opened the fire and killed him immediately, and then took his possessions and fled.

Abduction in Central Darfur

In Nierteti in Central Darfur, unidentified gunmen have abducted the farmer Awadallah Ahmed Mohamed Musa and have taken him to an unknown destination.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that armed men, driving a Land Cruiser, attacked the farmer while he was tilling his farm in Saga. Awadallah was taken into the vehicle by force of arms and they drove off to an unknown destination.