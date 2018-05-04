Luanda — The new medals conquered at the Marrakech Meeting, in Morocco, by Regina Dumbo (three gold) and Manuel Jaime (one bronze) only represent good indicators in view of the national squad?s main objective, the Paralympic Games of France 2024, the team?s coach, José Manuel.

Speaking to the press last Thursday, on the fringes of a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay homage to the national gymnastics paralympic team (60 medals, six of which gold, recently conquered in the African championship of Egypt), the coach explained that it has been noticed an improvement in the performance of paralympic athletes.

"At the moment the medals do not mean much. We are working for the future, so the goal is to build up competitive capacity through training and participation in international events, so that in 2024 we can be in condition to fight for the podium", he emphasised.

José Manuel seized the occasion to disclose that the national paralympic team's next sportive compromise is the international meeting set for 18-26 June this year, in Tunisia, for which he intends to include new athletes in the call-up.