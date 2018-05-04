4 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Adapted Sport - 2024 Paralympics Deemed Squad's Main Goal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The new medals conquered at the Marrakech Meeting, in Morocco, by Regina Dumbo (three gold) and Manuel Jaime (one bronze) only represent good indicators in view of the national squad?s main objective, the Paralympic Games of France 2024, the team?s coach, José Manuel.

Speaking to the press last Thursday, on the fringes of a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay homage to the national gymnastics paralympic team (60 medals, six of which gold, recently conquered in the African championship of Egypt), the coach explained that it has been noticed an improvement in the performance of paralympic athletes.

"At the moment the medals do not mean much. We are working for the future, so the goal is to build up competitive capacity through training and participation in international events, so that in 2024 we can be in condition to fight for the podium", he emphasised.

José Manuel seized the occasion to disclose that the national paralympic team's next sportive compromise is the international meeting set for 18-26 June this year, in Tunisia, for which he intends to include new athletes in the call-up.

Angola

New Planes to Arrive in Luanda in 2019

Four new Q400 aircraft, from the six requested by Angola to Canadian manufacturer Bombardier, are due to arrive in… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.