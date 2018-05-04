Tanzania: Magufuli Performance Thrills Leaders, Wananchi in Iringa

PUBLIC and religious leaders as well as members of the public in Iringa region have thanked President John Magufuli for his efforts to execute development projects in the region.

They have also promised to continue supporting the government in all its activities, including praying for the head of state to sustain his efforts to reform the country. Government leaders, politicians and elders, including councillors expressed their appreciations to President Magufuli on Wednesday in Iringa Municipality during the dinner that Dr Magufuli hosted at the State lodge.

President Magufuli spent the whole Wednesday in the region during which he laid the foundation stone for the construction of Kilolo district hospital at Kidabaga village before addressing students of Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE), a constituent college of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

The leaders said in the past two and half years, President Magufuli has indeed displayed high level of performance, proving to the public that he was the leader who can go above politics.

They said President Magufuli was committed to serve the general public irrespective of their political ideologies, religious inclinations and tribe lines. "Your excellence, you have always been insisting in your speeches that in your leadership you disregard political ideologies.

I can confidently prove that you indeed walk the talk. You have allocated a huge chunk of money for various development projects in this region," Iringa Urban Member of Parliament (CHADEMA) Peter Msigwa said.

He gave some examples of projects executed in Iringa as the 3.5bn/- tarmac road stretch from Mlandege area in the municipality to the district headquarters, a 3bn/- bus stand at Ipogolo area and water project.

The leaders also praised Dr Magufuli for his relentless efforts to implement various national strategic projects like the purchase of aircrafts, construction of Standard Gauge Railway, construction of Stigler's gorge, airports, ports and bridges, which will contribute to the country's economic growth. "

Our country is endowed with abundant natural tourist attractions. By purchasing aircrafts we are placing our country to the international stage through the 'Wings of Kilimanjaro," said CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) member and the party's Iringa Regional Vice-Chairman Salim Asas.

The dinner was also attended by First Lady Janeth, ministers, Trade Union' Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) leaders and some Iringa regional traders. In his response President Magufuli expressed his gratification, promising to continue working with Iringa regional residents in development matters.