Ghana: Corruption Affecting Devt of Country - Methodist Church

The Methodist Church, Ghana has expressed worry about the increasing spate of corruption in all facets of the Ghanaian society which has derailed the country's developmental efforts.

According to Rt. Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the church, the acceptance of the destructive practice in minor situations requires that Ghanaians as a whole rethink their attitude and role in perpetrating the act.

Quoting Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, Professor of Law at the University of Ghana, he said "we all know how corruption in high places disadvantages the poor, raises transaction costs for all of us and demoralises hard working people. What is more destructive is the approval of petty corruption to secure advantages and benefits for ourselves on a daily basis. Who are we then to criticise others for being corrupt?"

He was speaking yesterday in Accra at the 57th Annual Synod of the church.

The four day event is on the theme "Go and Make Disciples of All Nations: Sustaining Our Gains Through Effective Leadership."

As christians and people of faith, Rt. Rev. Osabutey explained that it was time they practicalise what they call "radical disciples", championing and advocating a just society and become positive influence to society.

He said whilst corruption may not only be at workplaces, the workplace provides christians the perfect opportunity to live and rise to Jesus Christ's challenge to all believers to be "salt and light to the world".

"We must be excellent employers and employees and give positive expressions of the authentic life of a Christian. When challenges at our workplaces push us to choose between going along with the norms around us, or those imposed on us, we must stand up for what we believe as Christians. This is the Wesleyan spirit. This is the Christian spirit. This is the Jesus way," he added.

He said that this year's theme for the synod was focused on inculcating in members discipleship movement and reflecting on how the resources of the church was utilised to keep to the core business of making disciples.

As the church moves forward, Rt. Rev. Osabutey called for a shift in operational paradigm to be able to meet the challenges of the mission in the 21st Century.

"Paradigm shifters are not always liked. They are perceived to be trouble-makers. Every reformer from Jesus Christ, John Wesley to Martin Luther, proved that paradigm pioneers are never popular in institutional circles. What we are advocating is that the church is in the phase of change and many of the old religious paradigms are already being replaced by new ones. We should examine the new paradigms with an open mind and a will to learn whether there is a more excellent way," he added.

On recent developments in the church, the Bishop noted that a new magazine, The Wesleyan Voice, has been introduced to focus mainly on major news from the various dioceses, circuits and societies, in addition to specific columns for topical issues to educate the members.

Additionally, he said structural design for the proposed health facility, Wesley Wellness Centre, was ready adding that the leaders were in discussions with potential partners and other interested stakeholders in funding the project.