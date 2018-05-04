4 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Seek Killers of 'Black Market Operator'

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is looking for the killers of a 63-year-old money changer, popularly known as 'black market operator,' who was allegedly shot and killed by three unidentified men, near the St Louis Training College, in Kumasi, in Ashanti region, on Sunday, April 26.

The assailants of Hashihim Salifu were said to be riding on an unregistered motorcycle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, head of the Public Affairs Unit of the command, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in a statement, said initial investigation had revealed that Salifu was going to work in the morning on the ill-fated day, at Mbruom, a suburb of Kumasi, near the college, when suddenly, the armed men attacked him.

She said they shot him whilst he was standing by the road side and took an unspecified amount of money from him and bolted.

DSP Obeng indicated that the police received a distress call from onlookers, and a team quickly moved to the scene and rushed Salifu to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

She said his family had been informed and police investigation was ongoing to bring the killers to face the law.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the public to assist the police with leads that can lead to the arrest of the criminals. - GNA

