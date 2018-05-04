Tanzania: TRA Accused of Imposing Higher Tax Rates

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, yesterday halted a meeting by the Parliamentary Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment over tax complaints after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made a statement in Parliament.

Speaker Ndugai told members of the committee that there was no need for them to meet while the PM had already explained over the matter following questions raised by legislators.

During the session where MPs posed direct questions to the Prime Minister, Tunduma MP, Frank Mwakajoka (CHADEMA), argued that the government emphasises on industrialisation, but there was a tendency by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) of closing businesses and proposing high taxes that leaves traders confused.

Mr Mwakajoka, therefore, asked the PM to explain over the matter, which he said may discourage investment. The Prime Minister explained that the matter has repeatedly been raised and ruled in Parliament.

He called on the business community to appeal to responsible organs in case they feel they are over taxed or harassed by TRA officials. "We have formed a special task force within TRA to handle such cases, if that is not enough, the ministry of finance which is the custodian of TRA is fully independent to deal with the matter,"

Mr Majaliwa said. "Let me repeat ... all traders should be peaceful when doing their businesses and investors should continue investing their capital because the government has opened its doors," he said. He said the government had already directed TRA to educate tax payers before paying taxes.