An MDC-T candidate verification process ended prematurely in Kwekwe last week after the National Chairperson Morgan Komichi touched a raw nerve by mentioning the emotive issue of an alliance with other parties.

Komichi, according to sources who attended the closed door meeting, was presiding over the verification of parliamentary and council candidate selection process ahead of the party's primary polls which are slated for this weekend.

"The chairperson was going through the provisional list to check on the names of the candidates in Midlands North," said a source close to the developments.

The country's largest opposition had resolved to go for primaries only when consensus on candidature failed.

This publication gathered that all hell broke loose when Komichi announced that Mbizo Constituency was earmarked for the alliance.

"The moment Komichi announced that Mbizo was earmarked for the MDC Alliance partners and the party was instead going to support a candidate seconded by the alliance that's when all hell broke loose," a source said.

Midlands North provincial spokesperson Abram Mutchena referred all questions to the provincial chairperson as he said he did not attend the meeting.

Provincial chairperson Sedwell Bhebhe confirmed the incident but downplayed the matter and said contrary to reports the meeting proceeded.

"It's true there were some disturbances when the chairperson touched on the alliance issue but however, the situation calmed down and the meeting continued," said Bhebhe.

MDC-T structures in Kwekwe seem to continue to resist the Alliance as in March the structures told party Organizing Secretary Amos Chibaya that they preferred their own MDC-T candidate Charles Madhiwa as opposed to the candidate seconded by the coalition.

Mbizo is earmarked for former finance Minister Tendai Biti's party PDP.

Biti has since seconded his top lieutenant and Secretary General Settlement Chikwinya who is the former Mbizo legislator.

The MDC Alliance is currently navigating murky waters as there seems to be more dissenting voices in constituencies which were MDC-T strongholds but were given to alliance partners.

The MDC-T is the biggest partner in the alliance with an allocation of 114 candidates out of 210 seats to be contested.

Late last year, executive members in Midlands North expressed concern over the allocation of Mbizo constituency to an alliance partner to former party leader the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T President and MDC Alliance Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa said the party was not going to interfere in the candidate selection process but people are free to choose whom they wanted to work with.

"I do not want to hear someone saying that the President said l should contest because it's up to the people to choose the most popular figure they feel will address their needs if elected in the forthcoming election and can be trustworthy," Chamisa said then.