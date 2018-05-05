Zimbabwe: Madinda Worried as Depleted Highlanders Host ZPC Kariba

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders face ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday with a severely depleted squad amid reports of injury to several key players.

Bosso have had a storming start to the season under the guidance of Madinda Ndlovu and are one of the favourites to land the championship this term.

They have put together six wins, two draws and one defeat in nine matches and have collected 20 points while log leaders Ngezi Platinum have 23 points from the same number of matches.

With the league programme now staggering towards the end of the first half of the season, Highlanders would naturally want to get into a commanding position.

However, Madinda will have to do without influential striker Gabriel Nyoni who has been ruled out following a head injury he suffered in the midweek clash against Mutare City Rovers.

Central defender Tendai Ndlovu will have to go through a late fitness test to ascertain his availability for the weekend match while right-back Bukhosi Ncube needs further assessment.

Ndlovu is now worried that his team continues to lose key players.

"It is unfortunate that we continue to have these setbacks from injuries. It looks like in every game we lose a player through injury. We will stand guided by our medical team on why we are getting these injuries now and again," he said.

In the absence of Nyoni, Highlanders might be boosted by the possible return of Nigel Makumbe.