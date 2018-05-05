Nigeria: Buhari in Katsina for Party Congress

Katsina — President Muhammad Buhari yesterday evening arrived Katsina State for a private visit to his hometown, Daura, ahead of today's All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari received him at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Airport, after the president's plane arrived at 4:28 pm. Other dignitaries that received him include the state APC Chairman, Shitu S. Shitu, senators representing Katsina South and Central, Umar Ibrahim Kurfi and Abu Ibrahim, members of the state executive and security councils and party members.

It was learnt that the President would be in the state for the weekend, during which he would participate in the ward congress of his party holding today at Sarkin Yara A Ward in Daura.

The ward Chairman, Mallam Ali Mani, said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law-abiding.Sarkin Yara A consists of 15 polling stations and 26 party executives.