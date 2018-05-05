5 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets as Zanu-PF Postpones Release of Primary Election Winners List

AMID chaos and irregularities and rigging allegations in the just ended Zanu PF primary elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has postponed the announcement of winning candidates to allow for politburo to look into the anomalies.

During the 2018 Zanu PF manifesto launch in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa said the politburo will sit on Saturday to look into the challenges that were faced by aspiring candidates who lost the primary elections, adding the party might consider a re-run in some of the constituencies.

On Thursday, the party released more names of candidates who won the primaries to contest for the national assembly seats in the forthcoming general election.

This postponement comes as complaints and threats to the new government by party members who lost the primary elections intensified this week.

Among those who have been vocal over the issue is President Mnangagwa's special advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa who warned his boss that he might lose the harmonised election if grievances are not looked into.

"The primaries have come and gone. We might have to direct a few re-runs and during the process, let us be guided by our party constitution and observe, abide by our policies, rules and regulations," said Mnangagwa.

The primaries saw most Zanu PF big wigs losing.

These are Chris Mutsvangwa, Douglas Mahiya, Irene Zindi, Mike Bimha, David Chapfika, Monica Mutsvangwa and Beatrice Nyamupinga.

