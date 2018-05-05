Rwanda: Calls for UN to Take Over Tense Camp

An Australia umbrella body for refugees and people seeking asylum has called on international community to intervene on the current situation at a camp in western Rwanda for refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) on Thursday said "While refugees would like the United Nations to take control of the camp to prevent further violence, at the very least there is an urgent need for independent and international monitoring of the situation".

There is tension at Kiziba Camp after Rwanda security forces took over the camp following the disbandment of the Congolese refugee leadership over accusations of fuelling unrest.

One person is reported to have died on Tuesday as Rwanda police clashed with the refugees as they blocked entry into the camp, allegedly to arrest eight members of the latter's executive committee accused of inciting violent behaviour.

Concern

United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Rwanda on Friday condemned the May 1 incident that claimed a life and saw dozens of refugees arrested.

"UNHCR is deeply saddened and concerned by this tragedy and share its empathy with the family and other members of the refugee community," said Ahmed Baba Fall, UNHCR's Country Representative.

Mr Fall called for calm and restraint urging Rwandan authorities to avoid tensions that could lead to further loss of life.

"UNHCR urged at several occasions the refugees to respect local laws and express grievances through dialogue, while calling on authorities to handle the situation with calm and restraint" he added.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by government through the Disaster Management and Refugees (MIDIMAR) ministry said that the death of the refugee, which follows the death of 11 in February when protests broke out, is regrettable.

"The Government of Rwanda deplores the death of one refugee that followed altercations between Rwandan Police and a group of violent refugees at the Kiziba Refugee Camp on Monday, 1 May 2018".

Rwandan authorities said they will not tolerate any acts of disobedience by the refugees who want to be relocated to western countries.

"Rwandan authorities cannot decide for other asylum countries, nor do we need to carry the burden of refugees who espouse lawlessness. For those refugees who wish to return to their country of origin, they are free to do so," the statement reads in part.

Videos seen by The EastAfrican show a group of stick-wielding refugees confronting police officers guarding the tense camp.

Intensified security

Rwanda deployed security in the camp last month following the February protests over reduction in food rations.

The UN refugee agency said that following the intensified security, refugees protested the new directives, with some asking to be repatriated to DR Congo.

However, some refugees who spoke to The EastAfrican on condition of anonymity claim they had been denied the right to return home by the government.

"Refugees have the right to return to their country whenever they wish. But we urge refugees to make an informed decision and not to listen to misinformation or rumours," added UNHCR's Country Representative.

Rwanda currently hosts more than 17,000 Congolese refugees at the camp.