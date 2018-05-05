Tanzania: A Record 16,064 Fill Assets Forms - Report

The Public Leaders' Ethics Secretariat Commission says among 16,339 officials identified by the Code of Ethics Act, 16,064 (98 per cent) filled assets and liabilities declaration forms for 2017.

Commissioner for Ethics Secretariat, Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela, made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday while opening a workers council meeting of the Commission.

"This record was reached after President John Magufuli submitted his form in December 2017 which he truthfully endorsed and declared legal properties that he owned to the secretariat. This is a record since the establishment of this institution," he said.

Judge Nsekela said although the central role of the secretariat was to oversee the implementation of the Public Leaders Code of Ethics Act, they also had the power to inquire into the behaviour and conduct of any public leader for ensuring that the provisions of the law concerning the ethics of public leaders was duly complied with.

He said that in 2017, the secretariat successfully rationalized its organizational structure to comply with the instructions of the President, to require each institution to review its structure and see if it should be retained.

The proposed structure had already been approved at all preliminary levels of the decision-making process and was awaiting the Presidential endorsement.

Elaborating, he said their goal was to ensure ethical public leadership standards were adhered to, through promoting and monitoring public leaders' ethical conduct in order to instill confidence in the public, to enhance national development.

He said shortcomings of the secretariat included budget deficit, a shortage of office space and lack of cooperation when implementing institutional responsibilities between departments and units.

Earlier, the Secretary of the workers council, Ms Subira Kaporo, said she would make sure that they worked in accordance with the law and encourage cooperation consistent work to achieve the set goals.

The Ethics Secretariat is an independent department under the President's Office entrusted with powers to administer the ethical conduct of all public leaders. It was established under Article 132 of Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania of 1977.

Its mandate is to implement the Public Leadership Code of Ethics Act, No. 13 of 1995 as amended by the Act No. 5 of 2001