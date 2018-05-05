Kenya: Karugu Sworn in as Nyeri Deputy Governor

Ms Carol Karugu was on Friday sworn in as the third deputy governor of Nyeri County.

The 39-year-old technocrat took the oath of office on Friday evening at the county government headquarters, in a ceremony marked by dance and pomp.

Ward representatives approved her nomination on Wednesday after a four-hour debate as some members opposed her appointment.

She is the first deputy governor to take office through a vote of the county assembly, and also the first female deputy governor in Nyeri.

The vacancy occurred after Governor Mutahi Kahiga assumed the county's top seat following the death of Governor Wahome Gakuru in November last year.

The County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia, in his speech, confessed that before ward reps approved Ms Karugu's nomination, there were night meetings to sway their decision.

"The other day the MCAs were at a hotel of one of their own and someone was trailing them. People stormed arguing that it was a meeting to discuss Ms Karugu's appointment," said Mr Kaguchia.

The oath was administered at 3.04p.m by Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo and High Court Registrar Nelly Kariuki.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Karugu pledged to spearhead economic empowerment projects, promote education initiatives and to ensure transparency in the devolved government.

"We appreciate the support the national government is providing, and specifically the close attention that the president and his deputy continue to give to this county. In particular, I am delighted by the fact that Nyeri has been selected as one of the counties to pilot the Universal Health Coverage program," said Ms Karugu.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Governor Mutahi Kahiga, his Nairobi counterpart Mike Sonko, Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, deputy governors Joash Maangi (Kisii) and John Mwaniki (Laikipia).

Others were Nyeri MPs led by Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, Kanini Kega (Kieni), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya), Mwangi Gichuhi (Tetu) and Ngunjiri Wambugu from Nyeri Town.

Governor Sonko praised the new deputy governor, who he said campaigned for him in the last election.

"She campaigned for me in areas that needed much English. Everybody with his or her talent," said the governor sparking laughter.

The Nairobi County boss said he will also soon appoint a deputy, hinting his nominee will be a woman from the Kikuyu community.