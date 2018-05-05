The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced recruitment of 1,042 teachers to replace tutors who have exited service through natural attrition.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said primary schools will get the lion's share of the recruits with 826 while secondary schools and colleges will get 216 tutors.

The teachers who are being replaced exited the service in March this year.

REQUIREMENTS

"Eligible candidates should meet the following basic requirements: be Kenyan citizens, 45 years or below, have original professional and academic certificates and be registered as a teacher per Section 23 of the Teachers Service Commission Act 2012," said Ms Macharia.

She said applicants for vacancies in primary schools must be holders of P1 certificate and will be selected from the county merit lists compiled during the June 2017 recruitment exercise.

"Successful candidates will be deployed to serve in stations in any part of the country and not necessarily in the county where they were recruited," said Ms Macharia.

She went on: "Applicants for vacancies in post-primary institutions must be holders of a minimum of Diploma in Education certificate. Interested candidates should apply to the secretary, board of management of the school/Institution where the vacancy has been advertised and submit a copy to the TSC county director."

Ms Macharia said interested candidates should submit their applications to the respective county directors and boards of management by May 18.

SHORTAGE

The country is facing a shortage of 155,000 teachers and which has affected delivery of curriculum in schools.

"Most teachers in secondary schools are overstretched and that is why we need more funds to hire additional staff in order to support free day secondary education," said Ms Macharia.

TSC has asked to be given Sh16 billion in order to hire 68,000 interns and another Sh10 billion to give 20,000 teachers permanent jobs.

Ms Macharia said primary schools are short of 40,972 teachers while the secondary ones are grappling with a shortfall of 63,849.

The campaign to achieve a 100 per cent transition rate from primary to secondary schools has also created the need for some 50,789 more teachers for four years.

"To date, the commission has in its register 291, 785 teachers who are unemployed. This figure outweighs the total shortage of teachers in the public institutions," said Ms Macharia.