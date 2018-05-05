Nigeria: Unbelievable - Kaduna Schools Where 400 Pupils Are Crammed Into One Class

Kaduna — Nothing poignantly represents the rot in the educational sector in Kaduna state than the Shawai Primary school in Rigassa District of the state, where over 400 pupils are crammed into a 14 feet by16 feet primary school classroom. It is the rot that the administration of Nasir El Rufai inherited from previous administrations and is racing against time to remedy it and present a semblance of a decent environment for the over 20,00 in the densely populated primary school

When Saturday vanguard visited the school recently, a huddle of pupils, sprawled on the bare floor, their white uniforms turned brown by ochre floor. Although there was a teacher in front of the class giving out instructions, it appeared he was talking to himself as majority of the pupils were more engrossed with other activities than listening to the teacher.

But if one is outraged by the overcrowded, facility-deficient classrooms at Shawai primary school in Rigassa, the experience at the Lokoja Road primary school, which lies about three Kilometres from the former is simply gob smacking. About 30,000 pupils are enrolled at the Lokoja road Primary school which is run in two shifts with less than ten class rooms and about seven toilets to serve both the pupils and the teachers!

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Rigassa is a densely populated settlement that is notorious for its status as a flash point in security circles in Kaduna. Before the 2000 religious riot in the city, it was a melting pot for almost all ethnic groups in the country. But after the 2000 riot, virtually all other ethnic groups and non Muslims left the area, making it almost a wholly Hausa Muslim settlement. With a population estimated at almost one million people and an average household having at least five children, the existing public schools in the area, about three of them, could not effectively accommodate the burgeoning population. And tragically, though the population of the area kept increasing, there was no new investment in the provision of infrastructure for the three public schools in the area. The result is more pupils in school with no chairs to sit on.

The coming of Governor Nasir El Rufai's administration and the introduction of the free feeding programme worsened what was already a bad situation for the schools in the area. From an average population of 10,000 to 15,000 before 2015, the school population bludgeoned to 17,687 for the Shawai Primary school and 30,237 for the Lokoja road Primary school. But while the pupils' enrollment increased, the number of teachers and the facilities in the schools remained static. What was meant to be a learning environment for the pupils became a nightmare because neither learning nor impaction of knowledge could take place under the horrible conditions in the the schools.

Beyond the challenge of overcrowding and few teachers, the schools are epidemic disasters waiting to happen. For instance, at the Shawai Primary school, there are only three toilets to serve the over 20,000 pupils and teachers. In the circumstance the pupils have no choice but to resort to open defecation right within the school premises.

For the teachers, managing the huge crowd of pupils is an impossible task and impacts negatively on their outcome.

According to a primary three teacher who gave his name as Mallam Musa, "It is a very difficult task for the teachers; in fact it is blood draining to take 400 pupils at a time in a classroom. You know, it is much easier to teach adults or adolescents than to teach children. Their number makes it more worrisome.

"We are trying our best to impact knowledge to the pupils to the best of our ability but because the number is outrageous, it will be difficult for all of them to catch up and personal interaction is not possible. In fact, we have classes with 450 pupils and just one teacher and sometimes a teacher on teaching practice. There is no magic that a teacher in such situation can bring to make the pupils learn.

"Before now, there was only Primary one A -D classes but now, we have primary one A - O classes. We also have primary two A - I and so on with other classes, so the situation is really pathetic and that is why government needs to motivate the teachers while recruiting more. The recent decision by the state government to recruit 25,000 teachers is a welcome development but even at that, I doubt if it is enough" he said.

But on a positive side, the deluge of pupils drew government's attention to the precarious nature of the schools. Governor Nasir El Rufai who was shocked to see that pupils study under such environment took measures to reverse the trend. As a stop gap solution, about fifteen temporary structures were erected in the three primary schools to accommodate more pupils. Although benches were provided to some of the schools, they were yet to go round as some pupils still sit on the floor, three years after.

According to Governor Nasir El Rufai, "reversing the inherited legacy of neglect of public education is very expensive but must be done to accommodate the burgeoning population of school age kids in the state".

Already, the state government has embarked on the construction of more than fifty class rooms in the three schools that are densely populated in the Rigassa area. The projects which are due to be delivered by the contractors early in June will no doubt go a long way to elevating the environment for learning for the pupils who are eager to acquire knowledge.

In order to reduce the burden on the teachers who are over worked, more than twenty additional teachers have been posted to the schools to complement those already there. According to one of the teachers in the school, 'the positing of more teachers to the school and the construction of more class rooms by the state government is a refreshing departure from the past ten years where no new teacher or project has been invested in the school. We believe that with the completion of the ongoing classrooms, we will have a better deal, both as teachers and even for the pupils".