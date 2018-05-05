Nigeria: APC Convention - Pressure Mounts on Oyegun to Contest

In spite of his decision to jettison any ambition of re-contesting for the chairmanship of All Progressives Congress APC, the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun is under pressure to rescind his decision, Saturday Vanguard gathered.

Specifically, some unnamed influential sons of his Bini ethnic stock were said to be behind the development.

A party source in Abuja, who disclosed this, said: "Chief Oyegun's detractors only launched the first attack because they saw the goodwill that he had begun to enjoy in many state chapters of the party. The attacks became more virulent when Adamawa State chapter of the party passed a vote of confidence on him, asking him to re-contest. It would be in the best interest of the party to accord Chief Oyegun a dignified exit rather than the crude tactics being deployed by some people to oust him even before his tenure elapses."

Meanwhile, four out of the six state chairmen of the party in the South-South geopolitical zone have distanced themselves from the purported endorsement of a former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

They include the Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya; Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Deacon Joseph Fafi; Cross River State APC Chairman, Mr. Etim John; and Akwa Ibom State APC Chairman, Dr. Amadu Attai.

The party's Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Victor Giadom also distanced himself from the endorsement.

They had stormed out of the South-South zonal caucus meeting of the party at the Edo State Government House in protest of what they said were plans to stop the incumbent National Chairman from standing for re-election.

President Buhari, we gathered, has lent support for former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole to step in as the next chairman of the party. Onyegu, we gathered, will be appeased with a top Federal Government job.

"He did not tell anybody that he would contest and finds it not necessary to issue a statement saying that he will not contest," a source said yesterday, adding "he is fine and just interested in the success of the party."