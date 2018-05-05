South Africa: Man Dies in Head-On Collision in Durban

A man, believed to be in his twenties, was killed and three others severely injured in a head-on collision on Newlands West Drive near Fosa on Friday evening.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred shortly after 20:00, with the entire roadway closed as a result of the head-on collision.

He said when paramedics arrived, they found a man severely entrapped in his vehicle and had sustained major injuries.

"Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

Jamieson said three occupants from the second vehicle had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for the further care.

"At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further," he said.